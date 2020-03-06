PACCAR Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

PACCAR Inc. with ticker code (PCAR) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92 and 64 with a mean TP of 78.26. With the stocks previous close at 65.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The day 50 moving average is 74.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,057m. Company Website: http://www.paccar.com

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. It also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

