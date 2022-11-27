P10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

P10 found using ticker (PX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 14.83. Now with the previous closing price of 10.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.5%. The 50 day MA is 10.47 while the 200 day moving average is 11.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,216m. Find out more information at: https://www.p10alts.com

The potential market cap would be $1,770m based on the market concensus.

P10, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.