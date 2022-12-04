Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

P10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

P10 found using ticker (PX) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 14.83. With the stocks previous close at 10.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.39 and the 200 day moving average is 11.48. The company has a market cap of $1,235m. Company Website: https://www.p10alts.com

The potential market cap would be $1,751m based on the market concensus.

P10, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

