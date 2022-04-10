P10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.5% Upside

P10 found using ticker (PX) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 16.17. Now with the previous closing price of 11.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 40.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.24 while the 200 day moving average is 12.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,355m. Company Website: https://www.p10alts.com

The potential market cap would be $1,903m based on the market concensus.

P10, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.