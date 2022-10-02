P10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.1% Upside

P10 with ticker code (PX) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 14.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.97 and the 200 day MA is 12. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,233m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.p10alts.com

The potential market cap would be $1,727m based on the market concensus.

P10, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.