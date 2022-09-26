P10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.4% Upside

P10 found using ticker (PX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 14.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,243m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.p10alts.com

The potential market cap would be $1,683m based on the market concensus.

P10, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.