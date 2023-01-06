P10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

P10 found using ticker (PX) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 14.71. Now with the previous closing price of 11.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.32 and the 200 day MA is 11.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,257m. Find out more information at: https://www.p10alts.com

The potential market cap would be $1,680m based on the market concensus.

P10, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.