P10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

P10 found using ticker (PX) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 12 with a mean TP of 14.17. Now with the previous closing price of 10.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.76. The company has a market cap of $1,267m. Visit the company website at: https://www.p10alts.com

The potential market cap would be $1,690m based on the market concensus.

P10, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.