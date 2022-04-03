P10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

P10 with ticker code (PX) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 14 and has a mean target at 16.17. With the stocks previous close at 12.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.27 and the 200 day MA is 12.77. The company has a market cap of $1,439m. Find out more information at: https://www.p10alts.com

The potential market cap would be $1,920m based on the market concensus.

P10, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.