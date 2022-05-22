P10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

P10 found using ticker (PX) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 14.4. With the stocks previous close at 11.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The day 50 moving average is 11.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.52. The market cap for the company is $1,335m. Visit the company website at: https://www.p10alts.com

The potential market cap would be $1,719m based on the market concensus.

P10, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.