Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

P10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

P10 with ticker code (PX) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 17.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day MA is 13.27 and the 200 day MA is 13.27. The company has a market cap of $1,644m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.p10alts.com

P10, together with its subsidiaries, provides private market solutions for the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary investment funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  P10 - Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.