P10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

P10 with ticker code (PX) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 17.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day MA is 13.27 and the 200 day MA is 13.27. The company has a market cap of $1,644m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.p10alts.com

P10, together with its subsidiaries, provides private market solutions for the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary investment funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.