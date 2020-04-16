Oxford Instruments plc 17.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Oxford Instruments plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:OXIG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Oxford Instruments plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1395 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 17.8% from the opening price of 1184 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 180 points and decreased 384 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1672 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 724 GBX.

Oxford Instruments plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,378.48 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,415.83. There are currently 57,434,763 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 86,771. Market capitalisation for LON:OXIG is £682,324,984 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn