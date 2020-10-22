Oxford Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.0% Upside

Oxford Industries found using ticker (OXM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 53 calculating the average target price we see 59. With the stocks previous close at 42.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.16 and the 200 day moving average is 43.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $736m. Company Website: http://www.oxfordinc.com

Oxford Industries, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men’s and women’s sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women’s and girl’s dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children’s apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men’s shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand. It also provides branded and private label men’s apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear under the licensed brands, such as Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Nick Graham, and Cole Haan, as well as designs and markets products for owned brands comprising Billy London, Oxford, Duck Head, and Strong Suit. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products that include men’s and women’s headwear; watches; outdoor furniture and related products; footwear; belts, leather goods, and gifts; indoor furniture; men’s hosiery; handbags; mattresses and box springs; sleepwear; luggage; bedding and bath linens; shampoo, soap, and bath amenities; fabrics; table top accessories; cigar accessories; fragrances; and distilled spirits. Oxford Industries offers products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and multi-branded e-commerce retailers. It operates 189 brand-specific full-price retail stores; 35 Tommy Bahama outlet stores; and 16 Tommy Bahama restaurants, including Marlin Bars. Oxford Industries was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

