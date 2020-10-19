Oxford Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.2% Upside

Oxford Industries found using ticker (OXM) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 53 with a mean TP of 59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.2%. The day 50 moving average is 44.63 while the 200 day moving average is 43.38. The market cap for the company is $741m. Company Website: http://www.oxfordinc.com

Oxford Industries, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men’s and women’s sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women’s and girl’s dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children’s apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men’s shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand. It also provides branded and private label men’s apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear under the licensed brands, such as Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Nick Graham, and Cole Haan, as well as designs and markets products for owned brands comprising Billy London, Oxford, Duck Head, and Strong Suit. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products that include men’s and women’s headwear; watches; outdoor furniture and related products; footwear; belts, leather goods, and gifts; indoor furniture; men’s hosiery; handbags; mattresses and box springs; sleepwear; luggage; bedding and bath linens; shampoo, soap, and bath amenities; fabrics; table top accessories; cigar accessories; fragrances; and distilled spirits. Oxford Industries offers products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and multi-branded e-commerce retailers. It operates 189 brand-specific full-price retail stores; 35 Tommy Bahama outlet stores; and 16 Tommy Bahama restaurants, including Marlin Bars. Oxford Industries was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

