Oxford Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

Oxford Industries with ticker code (OXM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 112 calculating the average target price we see 123.4. Now with the previous closing price of 92.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 89.9 while the 200 day moving average is 90.64. The company has a market cap of $1,580m. Company Website: http://www.oxfordinc.com

Oxford Industries, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men’s and women’s sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women’s and girl’s dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children’s apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men’s shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes premium childrenswear, including bonnets, hats, apparel, swimwear, and accessories through thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com and wholesale specialty retailers; men’s apparel including pants, shorts, and tops through duckhead.com and wholesale specialty retailers. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama brand for various products that include indoor furniture, outdoor furniture, beach chairs, bedding and bath linens, fabrics, leather goods and gifts, headwear, hosiery, sleepwear, shampoo, toiletries, fragrances, cigar accessories, distilled spirits, and other products; Lilly Pulitzer for stationery and gift products, home furnishing products, and eyewear; and Southern Tide trademark for bed and bath product. Oxford Industries offers products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, specialty stores, multi-branded e-commerce retailers, off-price retailers, and other retailers. It operates 187 brand-specific full-price retail stores; 20 Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations; and 35 Tommy Bahama outlet stores. Oxford Industries was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.