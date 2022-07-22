Twitter
Oxford Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Oxford Industries with ticker code (OXM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 132 and 92 and has a mean target at 113.17. With the stocks previous close at 92.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 88.63 and the 200 day MA is 91.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,495m. Visit the company website at: https://www.oxfordinc.com

The potential market cap would be $1,823m based on the market concensus.

Oxford Industries, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men’s and women’s sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women’s and girl’s dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children’s apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men’s shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes premium childrenswear, including bonnets, hats, apparel, swimwear, and accessories through thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com and wholesale specialty retailers; men’s apparel, which include pants, shorts, and tops through duckhead.com and wholesale specialty retailers. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama brand for various products, such as indoor and outdoor furniture, beach chairs, bedding and bath linens, fabrics, leather goods and gifts, headwear, hosiery, sleepwear, shampoo, toiletries, fragrances, cigar accessories, distilled spirits, and other products; Lilly Pulitzer for stationery and gift products, home furnishing products, and eyewear; and Southern Tide trademark for bed and bath product. Oxford Industries offers products through its retail stores, department stores, specialty stores, multi-branded e-commerce retailers, off-price retailers, and other retailers, as well as e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 186 brand-specific full-price retail stores; 21 Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations; and 35 Tommy Bahama outlet stores. Oxford Industries was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

