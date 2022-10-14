Follow us on:

Oxford BioMedica plc 69.7% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Oxford BioMedica plc with ticker (LON:OXB) now has a potential upside of 69.7% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 1,110 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Oxford BioMedica plc share price of 336 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 69.7%. Trading has ranged between 309 (52 week low) and 1,608 (52 week high) with an average of 159,479 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £313,681,731.

Oxford BioMedica Plc is a United Kingdom-based fully integrated, cell and gene therapy company. Cell and gene therapy is the treatment of disease by the delivery of therapeutic genetic material (DNA or RNA), into a patient’s cells. The Company’s segments include the Platform and Product. The Platform segment, which includes bioprocessing and process development activities for third parties. It also includes internal technology developments and technical intellectual property within the LentiVector platform. The Product segment consists of the clinical and pre-clinical development of in vivo and ex vivo cell and gene therapy products (gene therapeutics). Its product pipeline includes OXB-302, OXB-40X, OXB-40Y, Axo-Lenti-PD, and OXB-40Z. Its lead programme is OXB-302, which targets 5T4, which is being investigated in Acute Myeloid Leukemia. It works across viral vector delivery systems including those based on lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), and adenovirus.



