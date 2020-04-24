Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 989.7% Upside

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited found using ticker (OXBR) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 8.5 with a mean TP of 8.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 989.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.oxbridgere.com

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

