Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 911.9% Upside

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited with ticker code (OXBR) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.5 and 8.5 with the average target price sitting at 8.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 911.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.9 while the 200 day moving average is 0.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $5m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.oxbridgere.com

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

