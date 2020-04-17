Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 888.4% Upside

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited with ticker code (OXBR) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 8.5 with the average target price sitting at 8.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 888.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $5m. Visit the company website at: http://www.oxbridgere.com

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn