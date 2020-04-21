Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 844.4% Upside

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited found using ticker (OXBR) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 8.5 and has a mean target at 8.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 844.4%. The 50 day MA is 0.98 while the 200 day moving average is 0.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $5m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.oxbridgere.com

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

