Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 785.4% Upside

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited with ticker code (OXBR) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 8.5 calculating the average target price we see 8.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 785.4%. The 50 day MA is 0.98 and the 200 day moving average is 0.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $5m. Visit the company website at: http://www.oxbridgere.com

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn