Owens & Minor – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.7% Downside

Owens & Minor with ticker code (OMI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 11.5 calculating the average target price we see 21.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.62 this would indicate that there is a downside of -17.7%. The 50 day MA is 20.02 and the 200 day moving average is 12.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,901m. Find out more information at: http://www.owens-minor.com

Owens & Minor, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, which include supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; and various programs to provide logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. This segments products portfolio includes sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection products, protective apparel, medical exam gloves, custom and minor procedure kits, and other medical products. The company provides its products and services to multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians’ practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

