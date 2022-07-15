Owens & Minor – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.6% Upside

Owens & Minor with ticker code (OMI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 43 and has a mean target at 57. Now with the previous closing price of 30.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 84.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.57 and the 200 day moving average is 38.99. The market cap for the company is $2,358m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.owens-minor.com

The potential market cap would be $4,354m based on the market concensus.

Owens & Minor, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, which include supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; and various programs to provide logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. This segments products portfolio includes sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection products, protective apparel, medical exam gloves, custom and minor procedure kits, and other medical products. It provides its products and services to multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians’ practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.