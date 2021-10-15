Twitter
Owens & Minor – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Owens & Minor found using ticker (OMI) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 47.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 48.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.25 while the 200 day moving average is 38.62. The company has a market cap of $2,466m. Find out more information at: http://www.owens-minor.com

Owens & Minor, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, which include supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; and various programs to provide logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. This segments products portfolio includes sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection products, protective apparel, medical exam gloves, custom and minor procedure kits, and other medical products. The company provides its products and services to multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians’ practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

