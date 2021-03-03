Owens & Minor – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

Owens & Minor found using ticker (OMI) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 45 and 21 and has a mean target at 35.14. With the stocks previous close at 34.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.45 and the 200 day MA is 24.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,509m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.owens-minor.com

Owens & Minor, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, which include supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; and various programs to provide logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. This segments products portfolio includes sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection products, protective apparel, medical exam gloves, custom and minor procedure kits, and other medical products. The company provides its products and services to multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians’ practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.