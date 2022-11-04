Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Owens & Minor – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Owens & Minor found using ticker (OMI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 20.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.98 while the 200 day moving average is 33.93. The market cap for the company is $1,390m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.owens-minor.com

The potential market cap would be $1,561m based on the market concensus.

Owens & Minor, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, which include supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; and various programs to provide logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. This segments products portfolio includes sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection products, protective apparel, medical exam gloves, custom and minor procedure kits, and other medical products. It provides its products and services to multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians’ practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

