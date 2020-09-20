Owens Corning Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Owens Corning Inc with ticker code (OC) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 84 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 70.19. With the stocks previous close at 68.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The 50 day MA is 66.92 and the 200 day MA is 52.63. The market cap for the company is $7,717m. Company Website: http://www.owenscorning.com

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products. Its products are used in pipe, roofing shingles, sporting goods, consumer electronics, telecommunications cables, boats, aviation, defense, automotive, industrial containers, and wind-energy applications in the building and construction, transportation, consumer, industrial, and power and energy markets. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells fiberglass insulation into residential, commercial, industrial, and other markets for thermal and acoustical applications; and manufactures and sells glass fiber pipe insulation, flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral fiber insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation used in above- and below-grade construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors under the Thermafiber, FOAMGLAS, Paroc, Owens Corning PINK, and FIBERGLAS Insulation brand names. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells residential roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications, as well as synthetic packaging materials. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and contractors, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems and to manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. Owens Corning was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

