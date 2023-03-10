Owens Corning Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Owens Corning Inc found using ticker (OC) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 140 and 76 with the average target price sitting at 111.86. With the stocks previous close at 98.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day MA is 94.76 while the 200 day moving average is 88.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,704m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.owenscorning.com

The potential market cap would be $9,881m based on the market concensus.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products. Its products are used in building structures, roofing shingles, tubs and showers, pools, decking, flooring, pipes and tanks, poles, electrical equipment, and wind-energy turbine blades. This segment sells its products directly to parts molders, fabricators, and shingle manufacturers. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells thermal and acoustical batts, loosefill insulation, spray foam insulation, foam sheathing and accessories under the Owens Corning PINK, and FIBERGLAS brands; and glass fiber pipe insulation, energy efficient flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral wool insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation under the FOAMULAR, FOAMGLAS, and Paroc brand names used in construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications, as well as synthetic packaging materials. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and contractors, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems; and manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.