Owens Corning Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

Owens Corning Inc with ticker code (OC) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 153 and 74 calculating the average target price we see 103.93. Now with the previous closing price of 85.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 84.58 and the 200 day MA is 87.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,229m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.owenscorning.com

The potential market cap would be $9,976m based on the market concensus.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products. Its products are used in building structures, roofing shingles, tubs and showers, pools, flooring, pipes and tanks, poles, electrical equipment, and wind-energy turbine blades applications in the building and construction, renewable energy, and infrastructure markets. This segment sells its products directly to parts molders, fabricators, and shingle manufacturers. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells insulation products for residential, commercial, industrial, and other markets for thermal and acoustical applications; and glass fiber pipe insulation, flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral fiber insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation products used in construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors under the Thermafiber, FOAMULAR, FOAMGLAS, Paroc, Owens Corning PINK, and FIBERGLAS Insulation brand names. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells aminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications, as well as synthetic packaging materials. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and contractors, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems; and manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. Owens Corning was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.