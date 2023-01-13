Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Owens Corning Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Owens Corning Inc found using ticker (OC) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 155 and 75 with the average target price sitting at 100.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The day 50 moving average is 89.16 and the 200 day MA is 86.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,630m. Company Website: https://www.owenscorning.com

The potential market cap would be $9,529m based on the market concensus.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products. Its products are used in building structures, roofing shingles, tubs and showers, pools, flooring, pipes and tanks, poles, electrical equipment, and wind-energy turbine blades applications in the building and construction, renewable energy, and infrastructure markets. This segment sells its products directly to parts molders, fabricators, and shingle manufacturers. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells insulation products for residential, commercial, industrial, and other markets for thermal and acoustical applications; and glass fiber pipe insulation, flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral fiber insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation products used in construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors under the Thermafiber, FOAMULAR, FOAMGLAS, Paroc, Owens Corning PINK, and FIBERGLAS Insulation brand names. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells aminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications, as well as synthetic packaging materials. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and contractors, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems; and manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. Owens Corning was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

