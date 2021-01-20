Outlook Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 257.1% Upside

Outlook Therapeutics found using ticker (OTLK) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 3.25 with the average target price sitting at 5.25. With the stocks previous close at 1.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 257.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.15 and the 200 day moving average is 1.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $195m. Company Website: http://www.outlooktherapeutics.com

Outlook Therapeutics, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.