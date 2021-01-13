Twitter
Outlook Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 257.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Outlook Therapeutics found using ticker (OTLK) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 3.25 and has a mean target at 5.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 257.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.15 and the 200 day moving average is 1.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $195m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.outlooktherapeutics.com

Outlook Therapeutics, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

