OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.5% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. found using ticker (OUT) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 20 with a mean TP of 26.6. Now with the previous closing price of 17.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 55.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.01. The company has a market cap of $2,829m. Company Website: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,399m based on the market concensus.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.