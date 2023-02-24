OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.6% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. found using ticker (OUT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 26.67. With the stocks previous close at 18.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.38 while the 200 day moving average is 18.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,912m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,182m based on the market concensus.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.