OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. found using ticker (OUT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 15.5 with the average target price sitting at 26.08. With the stocks previous close at 24.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.77 while the 200 day moving average is 21.9. The market cap for the company is $3,525m. Visit the company website at: http://www.outfrontmedia.com

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.