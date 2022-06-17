OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.9% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. found using ticker (OUT) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 22 and has a mean target at 30.67. With the stocks previous close at 17.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 78.9%. The day 50 moving average is 22.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,660m. Find out more information at: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,760m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.