OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.2% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. with ticker code (OUT) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 22 with a mean TP of 28.17. Now with the previous closing price of 16.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 75.2%. The day 50 moving average is 17.86 while the 200 day moving average is 21.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,707m. Find out more information at: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,742m based on the market concensus.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.