OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.3% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. with ticker code (OUT) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 22 and has a mean target at 30.33. With the stocks previous close at 18.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 65.3%. The day 50 moving average is 17.97 and the 200 day moving average is 23.87. The market cap for the company is $2,928m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,839m based on the market concensus.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.