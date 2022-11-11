OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.7% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. found using ticker (OUT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 27. With the stocks previous close at 16.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 63.7%. The 50 day MA is 17.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,937m. Find out more information at: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,808m based on the market concensus.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.