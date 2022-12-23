OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.0% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. found using ticker (OUT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 20 with a mean TP of 26.67. With the stocks previous close at 16.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 63.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.39 and the 200 day MA is 19.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,682m. Company Website: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,373m based on the market concensus.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.