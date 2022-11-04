OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.4% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. found using ticker (OUT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 22 and has a mean target at 28.17. Now with the previous closing price of 17.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 62.4%. The 50 day MA is 17.3 and the 200 day moving average is 21.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,797m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,541m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.