OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.0% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. with ticker code (OUT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 29.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.0%. The 50 day MA is 17.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,219m. Company Website: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,894m based on the market concensus.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.