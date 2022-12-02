OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.1% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. with ticker code (OUT) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 50.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.98 and the 200 day MA is 20.53. The market cap for the company is $3,009m. Visit the company website at: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,516m based on the market concensus.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.