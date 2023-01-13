OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.2% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. found using ticker (OUT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 26.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.17. The market cap for the company is $3,140m. Company Website: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,403m based on the market concensus.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.