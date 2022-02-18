OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. found using ticker (OUT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 30.83. Now with the previous closing price of 26.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.31 and the 200 day moving average is 24.82. The market cap for the company is $3,683m. Company Website: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,363m based on the market concensus.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.