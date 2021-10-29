Twitter
OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. found using ticker (OUT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 29.33. Now with the previous closing price of 24.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.01 and the 200 day MA is 24.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,624m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.outfrontmedia.com

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

