OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. with ticker code (OUT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 15.5 and has a mean target at 26.08. Now with the previous closing price of 23.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day MA is 24.11 and the 200 day moving average is 22.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,398m. Find out more information at: http://www.outfrontmedia.com

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.