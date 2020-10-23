OUTFRONT Media Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.6% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. found using ticker (OUT) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 15.5 calculating the mean target price we have 18.58. With the stocks previous close at 13.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.6%. The 50 day MA is 15.22 while the 200 day moving average is 14.79. The market cap for the company is $2,033m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.outfrontmedia.com

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

