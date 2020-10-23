Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Co found using ticker (OSK) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 82 calculating the average target price we see 89.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 80.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.55 and the 200 day moving average is 73.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,312m. Find out more information at: http://www.oshkoshcorp.com

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services to the department of defense. The company’s Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast and communication vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers, portable and stationary concrete batch plants for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles to waste service industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn